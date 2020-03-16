Police investigating theft of safari jackets

Enid Police Department is asking the public for help in its investigation of a theft of more than $2,000 of jackets.
At 5:34 p.m. Feb. 24, 2020, a report was made with police in reference to packages stolen off of a porch in the 1500 block of Osage.
The suspect is a white man with short light brown or possibly auburn hair, wearing brown overalls and a blue hoodie.
The packages stolen contained 38 safari jackets for the Grand National Quail Club. Estimated value of the theft was $2,141.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest or prosecution of this or any crime can report an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, www.enid.org/departments/police or text to 274637, typing “Enid” and a message in the text box.
Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify nor be identified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.