Enid Police Department is asking the public for help in its investigation of a theft from a local store.
On Aug. 22, officers were dispatched to Atwoods, 5418 W. Garriott, in reference to theft.
It was reported man came into the store wearing a black trench coat, black jeans and a ball cap. The man took a $128 game camera and left the store without paying for it.
The man was seen on video driving out of the parking lot in a navy blue Grand Marquise.
Those with information about this or any crime can submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, going to the website at https://www.enid.org/services/police or texting 847411, typing EPDTIP and then a message in the text box or using the app Enid PD.
Tipsters will not be required to testify nor identified. Those with information leading to an arrest or prosecution of a crime could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.