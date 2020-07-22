Enid Police Department is seeking information from the public in its investigation of vandalism earlier this month at an elementary school.
Officers responded July 10 to Hayes Elementary School, 2102 Beverly, in reference to broken windows.
Officers founds broken windows on the northwest side of the building. The windows were double pane and only the first layer of each window was broken. It appeared the windows had been shot with a BB/pellet gun.
The estimated damage caused to the windows is $1,000.
Anyone having information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 233-6233 or go to the website, https://www.enid.org/services/police and submit a tip anonymously. You can earn a reward up to $1,000. You will not be required to testify and will not be identified.
You can also Text your tip to “274637.” Just type Enid and then your message in the text box.
For Apple iPhone users you also may go to the IOS app store and download the app called Enid PD. For Android users go to the Android App store and download the app called Enid PD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.