Enid Police Department is seeking the public’s help in its investigation of a theft of more than $100,000 worth of copper cable.
On July 1, offers were sent to 800 block of North 66th in reference to a theft of copper cables. It was reported that unknown subjects entered the property and stole five 50-foot spools of 2-inch black plastic coated copper cables. The total loss was valued $124,833.30.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest or prosecution of this or any crime can report an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, https://www.enid.org/services/police or text to 274637, typing “Enid” and a message in the text box.
Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify nor be identified.
