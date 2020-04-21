Police investigating burglary of restaurant

Enid Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation of a burglary of a yet-to-open restaurant on East Cherokee.
On April 18, police were sent to Cherokee Ranch Land & Cattle Company, 112 E. Cherokee, in reference to a burglary.
The owner told officers when he arrived that morning he found the business had been broken into. The owner said someone broke a window on the south side entrance with a piece of wood and gained entry.
The business was checked, and tools and several televisions were missing. Video surveillance showed someone inside, who left through the north garage door, backed up a Dodge Journey to the door and loaded the stolen items into the vehicle.
While loading the vehicle, police said several balls of yarn fell from the vehicle and were left on the ground outside the restaurant.
Anyone with information can report an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, https://www.enid.org/services/police or text to 274637, typing “Enid” and a message in the text box.
Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify or be identified.
