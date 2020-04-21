Police investigating burglary of restaurant

Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.