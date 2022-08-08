ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Saturday night, Aug. 6, 2022, at a local marijuana dispensary.
According to an EPD report, officers responded at 11:36 p.m. after an alarm activated at Grand Avenue Haze Dispensary, 1520 N. Grand.
Employees told arriving officers the dispensary had been robbed at gunpoint, and that the suspect — a light-skinned Black man with a high-pitched voice, wearing black pants, a blue hoodie, a face mask and sneakers — had come into the store brandished a black handgun and ordered them against the wall, the report states.
According to the report, the man pulled out a black duffel bag and told the employees to fill it and took $266 from the cash register and approximately $200 from a tip jar. He then ran out of the front door and to the east across the street, disappearing in the alley beside 1527 N. Grand.
One of the employees got into his vehicle and attempted to pursue the suspect but lost him almost immediately and returned to the dispensary, according to the report.
Roughly two pounds of loose leaf marijuana, which the dispensary sells at $10 per gram; 28 large disposable Oryon medical marijuana vape cartridges, which is sold at $50 per box; 18 small disposable Jalo medical marijuana vape cartridges, sold at $25 per box; and the money from the cash register and the tip jar were reported stolen, totaling approximately $11,316.
No one was injured during the robbery, according to police.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the man is asked to message EPD on Facebook, call the department at (580) 242-7000 or text "EPDTIP" to 847411. The case number is 2022-6949.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.