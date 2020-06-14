Enid Police Department is asking the public for information concerning the passing of fake bills at Enid businesses and establishments.
Throughout the week, Enid Police Department has taken several reports of counterfeit money being passed at businesses.
The currencies being passed are counterfeit $20 and $100 bills. The most common counterfeit money being passed says “Motion Picture Money” on the bill.
Anyone with information can report an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, https://www.enid.org/services/police or text to 274637, typing “Enid” and a message in the text box.
Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify nor be identified.
