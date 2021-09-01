ENID, Okla. — A 50-year-old Enid man was arrested after midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, after he called 911 and said he shot his mother.
Melva Gragg was found to have suffered gunshot wounds and was transported by Life EMS to a landing area and flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. She was listed in stable condition, according to Enid Police Department.
Glenn Gragg was arrested and booked into Garfield County Detention Facility on complaints of shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, according to a press release by Enid Police Department.
EPD officers, Life EMS and Enid Fire Department responded to 1905 W. Walnut at 12:10 a.m. after Gragg called 911, identified himself as the woman's son and said he had shot his mother, according to EPD.
Officers arrived at the residence and found Gragg and 78-year-old Melva Gragg inside. Glenn Gragg, whom police said appeared intoxicated, was taken into custody.
Detectives and EPD's crime scene technician processed the scene and seized a small-caliber handgun believed to have been used in the shooting, the release states.
Detectives are following up on their investigation, and the case is ongoing, EPD reported.
