ENID, Okla. — Policy manuals, numbers and the new Enid Police Department training center were topics of discussion at the Police Civil Service Commission meeting Wednesday afternoon.
EPD Chief Brian O’Rourke and Capt. Bryan Skaggs sat before the five board members and said the department still is in the process of updating its policy manual, which was last updated in 2011 or 2012, is “fine” and has been updated to reflect any changes in the law.
“That policy manual is still in place, it’s still relevant, it’s been updated — there’s nothing wrong with it whatsoever, but we are redoing it because we have the opportunity to use Lexipol,” O’Rourke said at the meeting.
Lexipol is a private, California-based company that provides policy manuals, training bulletins and consulting services to law enforcement agencies, fire departments and other public safety departments.
O’Rourke said the process of updating the policies began in July 2020, and that there are about 180 policies that are being put in place, a process that “takes a long time.”
Currently, 19 policies have been approved, including the use of force policy, with about 64 in process.
“The way that’s done is that Capt. (Tim) Jacboi ... meets with Lexipol every Monday morning on a conference call for about four hours,” O’Rourke said, “and they go over the policies and start manipulating them and making sure they (are) constitutional compliant, federal law compliant, state law compliant and then city compliant.”
Once that is completed, O’Rourke said the policies are sent to different departments to get feedback before going back to him for approval, a “tedious, time-consuming” process.
After the entire manual is updated, it will be implemented all at one time with mandatory training for all officers, which is a “better” way to do it, O’Rourke said.
“I’ve seen in the past where one policy superseded another one,” he said. “We have an old manual over here and a new manual over here — which one do we look at? It’s too confusing, so it’s going to take a while.”
He also plans on publishing the new policies; currently, the policies are mixed in with procedures, which O’Rourke said doesn’t need to be publicized.
“We don’t want to put our procedures on how we handle different things — we don’t want to put that out there because obviously, we don’t want the bad guys to know how we handle certain incidents,” O’Rourke said.
Numbers and statisticsO’Rourke and Skaggs also talked about EPD statistics and data at the meeting.
In 2015, Skaggs started recording statistics to report to the administrative staff — monitoring investigations, complaints, accidents and injuries, use of force and pursuits — in order to have a better understanding of what goes on in the department.
“If Officer A has five uses of the forces, and that’s not the average, we might look at that and say, ‘Hey, we need to look at his use of forces,’” Skaggs said.
In 2020, 92,643 calls were made for assistance to the 911 center, and 21,579 calls were made as 911 emergency calls. Reports were made for 11,401 of those calls. In 2019, 70,786 calls were made to the 911 center, and 20,853 were made as 911 emergency calls. Of those, 12,701 reports were made from those calls.
Nine complaints were made in 2020, seven minor and three that went to Professional Standards Investigations, which has “more stringent discipline.” Six of those nine complaints were internal, which is when an officer or superior sees something that’s outside policy or procedure and launches an investigation, and three were external complaints, which is when a resident makes a complaint against an officer. Discipline was issued in four of those.
There were more complaints in 2019: 22 in total, with 20 of them minor and two in PSI. Eleven of the complaints were internal and 11 were external, and discipline was issued in 13 of those.
Body cameras, O’Rourke added, have helped with investigations into complaints.
“When we implemented the body cameras, we expected about a 60% decrease in citizen complaints and disciplinary action against the officer because of the tell-all,” Skaggs said, “and that’s been pretty consistent over the past few years since we implemented those.”
No complaints are dropped, though, Skaggs said. Once the investigation starts, Skaggs logs it into the database, and it can be deemed not sustained, unfounded or founded.
There were 44 total reports regarding use of force in 2020. Complaints of the offender being injured were 30, and this can be anything from handcuffs being too tight to the use of force, Skaggs said. Of those, 20 were treated by medical staff, released and then went to jail. Ten officers were injured, and of those, eight were treated by medical staff.
The types of use of force include 12 pain compliance, eight stunning, eight unarmed strikes, one firearm, 15 taser and 10 marked as “other.” A total of 23 officers in 2020 used force.
Of the offenders, 24 were white, non-Hispanic males; five were Black, non-Hispanic males; four were white, non-Hispanic females; three were white, Hispanic males; three were Asian, non-Hispanic males; and one was a Pacific Islander male.
A total of 47 injury/accident reports were made in 2020: 25 personal injuries, nine property damage and 14 accidents — a total of 48, which Skaggs said is because one was an accident and injury on the same report. Of the 25 personal injuries, 14 required some type of medical treatment, and for the other 11 injuries, the employee did not require medical treatment and returned to work.
Of the 14 accidents, nine were at-fault incidents and in the other five, the employee was found to be not at fault.
In 2020, there were 13 pursuits, and 20 officers were involved in them. On four of those occasions, the suspects crashed with two of them injured. None of the accidents involved police cars or officer injuries.
The reason for the initial stops in the pursuit were seven traffic violations, one traffic violation/felony, one traffic violation/misdemeanor, two suspicious subject, one suicidal and one felony. Seven of the suspects were white, non-Hispanic males; two were white, non-Hispanic females; one was a Black, non-Hispanic male; and one was a white, Hispanic male.
At a city council meeting last week, Commisioner Ben Ezzell proposed an ordinance that called for police to record and collect demographic data during “all significant interactions” with the public, which was tabled in a 5-2 vote and O’Rourke didn’t support. The statistics presented at Wednesday’s meeting are not related to the ordinance and were just what Skaggs keeps for administrative staff, he said.
Demographic data collection is “in process,” O’Rourke said, and he intends to publish those once they’re “nailed down” to make sure the numbers are exact. He plans on publishing them quarterly in order to be transparent and “keep everyone up-to-date on what’s going on.”
Diane Levesque, a member of the NAACP Legal Redress Committee, requested to speak about data collection at the meeting, saying it’s in the “police’s and the city’s best interest in terms of best defense” to collect the data Ezzell requested in his ordinance.
Training centerO’Rourke said EPD got the notice to proceed, which will be issued Tuesday, on its new training center.
“They’re ready to break ground on that, probably by the end of next week,” the chief said.
After breaking ground, O’Rourke said it would take “hopefully” around 289 days to build.
The training center, located across from EPD at 400 W. State, will have a 50-seat classroom and a “state-of-the-art” shooting simulator, which will be used in upcoming police academies the department will host, after getting approval from the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training to host the academies in-house.
The shooting simulator will help officers in decision-making and de-escalation in “tense situations,” O’Rourke said. It also will be open to the public, along with classes, since there are “so many people carrying handguns nowadays.”
“It’s probably important to train also civilians, and that’s the service that we can do, and I think it’s a good service we can provide,” the chief said.
The commissioners moved into executive session to conduct the testing for captain before reconvening and adjourning the meeting around 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.