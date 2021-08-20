ENID, Okla. — Two men were arrested in the past week on complaints of failure to register as a sex offender and failure to comply with the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registration Act.
Daniel Ryan Redd, 23, was arrested Aug. 14 after EPD Officers Tanner Austin and Joseph Ortiz and Sgt. Roberto Norton responded to 1405 W. Maine on a report of someone not following sex offender registration rules, according to an EPD press release.
While at the address, police learned Redd had been staying there in violation of his sex offender registration. Also, the residence is three blocks from McKinley Elementary School.
On July 21, 2020, Redd pleaded guilty to soliciting sexual conduct with a minor by use of technology, according to court records, and as part of his seven-year deferred sentence, Redd is required to register as a sex offender.
Norton placed Redd under arrest on the complaint, and he was booked into Garfield County Detention Facility, the release said.
Redd was charged on Wednesday with one felony count of living within 2,000 feet of a school, which is punishable by a fine of up to $3,000 or one to three years in prison, or both.
Also on Wednesday, 39-year-old Michael Allen Clark, of Okeene, was arrested on a complaint of failure to register as a sex offender, according to a press release from EPD.
Sgt. Aaron Barber conducted an investigation into a sex offender from Okeene residing in Enid and failing to register with EPD.
Barber located Clark at 2226 E. Elm and conducted an interview with him at the police station.
On March 8, 2006, Clark pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree rape and received 10 years with all but the first two years suspended, according to court records.
Clark is required to register as sex offender as part of his sentence. Barber subsequently arrested Clark on a complaint of failure to register as a sex offender.
