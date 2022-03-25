Enid Police Department arrested a man Friday morning on a complaint of first-degree rape.
Detectives arrested 59-year-old Wallace Dewayne Prim, according to an EPD Facebook post, and police also executed search warrants to collect evidence from Prim and from the scene of the crime, located in the 2400 block of East Pine.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police, and no more information is being released at this time.
