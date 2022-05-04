An Enid man has been arrested on a complaint of soliciting sexual conduct from a minor by use of technology.
James Michael Gambrell, 35, was arrested after making arrangements to meet what he thought was a 14-year-old girl but who instead was an Enid Police Department detective, according to an EPD news release.
On April 25, an officer took a report from a woman who said while reviewing her step-daughter’s phone messages she found messages from Gambrell, according to the release.
The woman began speaking to Gambrell using a fake account and also communicated with him using a text messaging app, according to police. During those conversations, which often were sexual in nature, the woman told Gambrell she was 14 years old. She asked Gambrell if that bothered him and he said it did not.
On April 27, the woman provided Detective Randy Wilson with consent to take over the accounts used to converse with Gambrell.
Wilson began to communicate with Gambrell while posing as the 14-year-old. During these conversations, Gambrell asked to meet up for sex, according to EPD. Gambrell told the detective he wanted a real honest relationship where they could start a family, according to police. Gambrell then sends a message with wedding ring emojis.
On April 28, arrangements are made for Gambrell to pick up the teen from a business in the 700 block of East Broadway. When he arrived at the location at the agreed upon time, Gambrell was taken into custody and booked into Garfield County Detention Facility, according to police.
