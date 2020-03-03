Polar Plunge set to benefit Special Olympics on Saturday

Cold-hearty locals will take the annual "Polar Plunge" this Saturday to raise money for Special Olympics.
The annual Polar Plunge benefit will begin with registration at 10 a.m., followed by the plunge at 11 a.m., at Western Inn and Suites, 210 N. Van Buren. Plunge participants often dress in fun and creative costumes for the event.
Statewide, Special Olympics hopes to raise $300,000 through Polar Plunge events this year, surpassing last year's fundraising total of $282,000. Polar Plunge is the largest annual fundraiser for Special Olympics in Oklahoma.
"If you don't get around to registering to plunge before Saturday, that's OK, because we will sign you up on the day of the plunge," said Derek Cain, Special Olympics Oklahoma vice president of development and marketing. "It's only $75 to register, and all of the money raised stays right here in Oklahoma to support programs for more than 11,600 Special Olympics Oklahoma athletes."
Many participants have created personal websites and social media profiles to raise money for the event, according to a press release. To see their pages and support their efforts, or to become a Polar Plunge participant, visit www.sook.org, or call (918) 481-1234 for more information.
