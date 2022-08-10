LAHOMA, Okla. — “Ideas, planning and preparation are all important steps in developing an active-shooter plan for your school,” said Adam Honeyman, business and industry services coordinator for Northwest Technology Center in Alva.
Honeyman gave an active-shooter presentation Tuesday at Cimarron Public Schools in Lahoma to teachers, local law enforcement and members of Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. Honeyman stressed having a plan for school safety procedures and measures so chaos and fear will not take over the situation. Honeyman is big on self-rescue and said to lock doors and barricade them when necessary, along with breaking windows to escape.
Honeyman talked about flight or fight or freeze in being a response to an unexpected event. He cautioned about controlling panic in a crisis by focusing on the plan and even on breathing.
“It is important to take deep breaths through the nose while exhaling slowly through the mouth,” he said. “Being scared is good but panic can be deadly.”
He says the acronym of FEAR stands for “Forget Everything And Run or Face Everything And Rise.” His goal is to get teachers and administrators to think of the best ways to protect and save children in an unforeseen situation. He also recommends first aid training and first aid kits with tourniquets in every room.
Honeyman said he believes that be havioral threat assessment and management (BTAM) could be one of the best ways to prevent an active shooter at a school. There is a high possibility the shooter will be a student or a former student. It is important to be aware of aggressive behavior, a history of threats and violent behavior. He said when you see things, start investigating.
Garfield County Sheriff Cory Rink was impressed with the information.
“It was a really good class, and I think it will be helpful to everyone who attended,” he said. “We cover over a thousand square miles in the county and are trying to reach every school about their plan for an active shooter. It is especially important in the rural schools who have no local law enforcement.”
Honeyman and his assistant, Mathew Fortney, are available to make presentations on active shooters and can be reached at Northwest Technology Center in Alva at (580) 327-0344.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.