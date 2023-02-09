On Monday, the Pioneer-Pleasant Vale community honored a longtime patron of the school and resident of the community by naming their new gymnasium in his honor.
The Pioneer-Pleasant Vale High School gymnasium will now be known as the “Clee Jay Hedges Gymnasium,” in honor and recognition of his outstanding and distinguished service.
“We are thrilled to do this for a man who has given so much,” said Pioneer Superintendent Brent Koontz.
Hedges is the current board of education president and was first elected in 1979. It is his 44th year to serve on the school board.
The presentation was made by high school principal Tom Betchan between the high school girls and boys basketball games on Monday night.
His wife Pat was in attendance along with his two daughters Jaymie and Holly, their families and many close friends.
Hedges has also received the Distinguished Service Award from the Oklahoma State Board of Education and is a member of the Oklahoma Fast Pitch Hall of Fame.
“Serving on the school board, Hedges has shaken hands with over a thousand graduates and wished them good luck,” Betchan said.
Hedges started school at Pioneer in 1944, two years before they had running water and indoor plumbing.
He graduated in 1956 in a class of four students. He is the father to two Pioneer-Pleasant Vale students.
Hedges had five grandkids attend the school and six great-grandchildren are currently enrolled in the school.
Hedges laughed and said, “They are all boys.” Three among his clan have married Pioneer-Pleasant Vale students.
“This is a big honor for me and I didn’t expect it,” Hedges said.
