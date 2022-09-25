Pier 81 Boiling Seafood & Bar, 518 S. Van Buren, is now open more than a year after first putting up the sign.
General Manager Michael Yang said they had been trying to open for nearly two years, but are now ready to provide an enjoyable experience to their customers.
“The feeling is awesome,” Yang said. “It’s been a tribulation, because we want to put our best foot forward. So we’re looking to make a very good impression.”
Yang said the cost of some menu items has changed since they first made the menu, which makes it difficult with the way food prices are currently.
“We have tried to price our food as affordable as we can make it,” Yang said.
Pier 81 offers a variety of seafood boils, with options of shrimp, lobster and multiple kinds of crab. Also offered are oysters, crawfish and a range of other options, including fried baskets, sandwiches and desserts.
Yang said there is not another restaurant like it within an hour’s drive, and said they are looking to provide customers with a quality restaurant experience.
“We’re excited to bring a new concept to Enid,” Yang said.
