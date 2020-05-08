The annual Picnic for Progress drug take back and safety day is set for 3-6 p.m. May 16 at Champion Park, with some modifications this year due to the coronavirus.
Each year the Austin Box “12” Foundation hosts the event at Champion Park, at 10th and Chestnut, to promote the safe use, storage and disposal of prescription drugs, needles and other “sharps.”
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs will be accepting any drugs that need to be safely disposed. They also will accept used and unused needles, syringes and lancets stored in a puncture-proof container.
Social distancing will be maintained throughout the take-back, which will strictly be a drive-through or walk-up event.
There will not be a traditional picnic, due to coronavirus prevention needs, but free hot dogs will be served on a to-go basis to all who come through. Hot dogs will be served courtesy of Salvation Army of Enid.
Each person who comes to the event also will receive a free mask and hand sanitizer, while supplies last.
For more information on the Austin Box “12” Foundation and its work to prevent drug misuse and overdose, visit https://www.austinbox12foundation.com.
