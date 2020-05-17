The Austin Box “12” Foundation hosted the sixth annual Picnic for Progress Saturday, to raise awareness about prescription drug abuse and to take back unneeded drugs and needles for safe disposal.
Austin Box, an Enid native who played football for the University of Oklahoma, died of a prescription drug overdose in 2011.
Austin’s mother, Gail Box, founded the Austin Box “12” Foundation to bring awareness to the dangers of prescription drug abuse in Garfield County and Oklahoma, and began hosting events to get the word out about the abuse epidemic.
Gail said she and other organizers wanted to make sure this year’s event still happened, in spite of social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19.
“We still have so many deaths in our state because of prescription drug overdose,” Gail said, “and we didn’t want to just cancel the event this year.”
Instead of the traditional picnic, this year’s event was a drive-through affair, taking back drugs and needles, and handing out free hand sanitizer, masks and hot dogs.
Gail said it was important to come together, and remind people prescription drug abuse still is an issue, and still is claiming lives, during the pandemic.
“With COVID-19, there’s so much suffering right now,” she said, “but we can’t forget our other battles, and we’re out here to remind people this is an important battle in our community.”
She encouraged people to take a hard look at how they use, store and dispose of prescription drugs.
“If you have prescription drugs in your home, it’s so important to store and use them appropriately,” Gail said, “and especially, with regard to this event, if you have unused, outdated or unnecessary prescription drugs in your home, it’s important to dispose of them appropriately.”
Belinda Roberson, with Salvation Army of Enid, said she was eager to help with Saturday’s event “because it’s our mission to feed people in need — anybody and everybody.”
Roberson was busy Saturday handing out hot dogs from the Salvation Army emergency response canteen truck, and reminding people the Salvation Army, at 220 W. Pine, feeds anyone in need at 6 p.m. every day of the year.
In addition to providing food, Roberson said she also wanted to help with Picnic for Progress because of her own experience of struggling with addiction.
“I’m a former addict,” Roberson said, “and it’s just important for me to give back and make sure nobody else goes down the road I went down.”
Rosalee Hamill, a prevention program field representative for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, said it’s easy for people, especially kids and teenagers, to start down the path to addiction with prescription drug abuse.
“One thing leads to another,” Hamill said. She said it can start with things as seemingly innocent as cough syrup or sleeping aids, and quickly escalate to more dangerous drugs — both prescription and illicit.
“It grows from one level to another level, until it gets totally out of hand,” Hamill said.
A representative of Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs (OBN), who asked to not be named because of his field work, said many youth fall into dangerous abuse of prescription drugs because they think prescribed drugs can’t hurt them.
“One of the biggest issues we find with prescription medication is there is a misconception that, because it’s prescribed by a doctor, it must be safe,” the OBN agent said. But, he said they often end up taking too much of the medication, or mixing it with alcohol or other drugs — a combination that too often leads to death.
“They don’t even think about the risks because it’s a prescription drug,” he said, “and they end up overdosing, or worse.”
While countering methamphetamine used to be the daily grind for OBN agents, much more attention now is spent on prescription drugs, the agent said.
“There is a big health issue in the state of Oklahoma with opioid abuse, and over-prescribing opioids,” he said, “and we’re combating that by working with other law enforcement agencies and community partners, to educate the public and help them with drugs that are no longer needed, so they can be disposed of safely, without falling into the hands of vulnerable individuals.”
The OBN agent credited Enid Police Department for their “dedicated and aggressive work” alongside OBN.
“It’s a great benefit to have a great agency here in Enid we can work with,” he said. “They take it very seriously and it’s great to work with them.”
Drug take-back events can be scheduled for area churches, civic groups and schools by calling OBN at (800) 522-8031 and asking to speak to Mark Woodward.
For more information on the Austin Box “12” Foundation, visit https://www.austinbox12foundation.com.
