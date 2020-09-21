Portrait photographer Paul Mobley will be at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
"The American Farmer," an exhibit of Mobley's work is on display at the Heritage Center through Oct. 20.
The exhibit showcases 45 images. As he traveled across the United States, Mobley set out to capture the soul of the country’s farm communities by highlighting enduring rural traditions, family, integrity, close connections to the land and hard work. The resulting images are a series of portraits of farmers in their local settings, exploring how their day-to-day work affects the greater world.
Visitors to the Heritage Center must maintain social distancing throughout the galleries and are required to wear face masks during their visit. Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is located a 507 S. 4th St. in Enid. For more information, call (580) 237-1907 or visit www.csrhc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.