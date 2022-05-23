...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the
following counties, in Oklahoma, Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo,
Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Custer, Dewey, Ellis,
Garfield, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson, Kay,
Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Major, McClain, Noble,
Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Tillman, Washita,
Woods and Woodward. In northern Texas, Baylor, Foard, Hardeman,
Knox, Wichita and Wilbarger.
* WHEN...Through late Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected tonight through
Tuesday evening, with up to three to four inches of
additional rainfall possible. This could lead to areas of
localized flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
