Phillips University Legacy Foundation is accepting applications for its Undergraduate Scholarship and Leadership Development Program for the 2021-22 academic year.
Applications can be submitted online through the foundation’s website at www.pulf.org.
The mission of Phillips University Legacy Foundation is to follow the tradition of Phillips University by providing scholarships and opportunities to educate and develop leaders who embody Christian values in their lives, service and work. The program is available to incoming full-time undergraduate students (freshman through seniors) pursuing a liberal arts education at any of the 17 colleges or universities that are currently or historically related to the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). For a complete list, go to www.pulf.org/colleges-and-universities. Since 2002, Phillips University Legacy Foundation has awarded more than $1.8 million in scholarships to 180 scholarship recipients and administered 18 Leadership Development Conferences. These recipients, known as Phillips Legacy Scholars, have completed more than 475 volunteer leadership projects.
The Phillips University Legacy Scholars program influences talented young people by acknowledging and nurturing their dreams, cultivating their talent and providing leadership development and scholarship funds to ensure they can graduate with minimum debt and make a difference in the world around them. Legacy Scholars, among the brightest, most promising young people attending these 17 institutions, are awarded entrance into the unique program based on their academic achievements, as well as past, present and potential leadership in their school, church and community. The goal of Phillips University Legacy Foundation is to empower Legacy Scholars to become lifelong leaders by developing the attributes that are represented by the four pillars of a Phillips University education: intellectual, spiritual, physical and social. To experience a glimpse into the Legacy Scholar lifestyle visit www.pulf.org. It is not a requirement that recipients attend a church that is affiliated with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
For more information or to apply for the Phillips University Legacy Foundation’s Undergraduate Scholarship and Leadership Development Program, please contact Tamela Harsha, Scholarship Administrator, at 580.237.4433 or email scholarshipships@pulf.org. Applications can be accessed online at www.pulf.org/2021-application. The application deadline is Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
If you would like to help support the Phillips University Legacy Scholarship and Leadership Development Program, contact Kelly Coker, executive director, at (580) 237-4433 or email kelly@pulf.org. You also can give securely online at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/pulf. Phillips University Legacy Foundation is a 501©3 organization.
