Phillips University Legacy Foundation will start accepting new applications Jan. 1 for its Undergraduate Scholarship and Leadership Development Program for the 2022-23 academic year.
The program makes annual awards of up to $8,500 per year to full-time undergraduate students pursuing a liberal arts education at any of the 17 colleges or universities currently or historically related with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) For a complete list, go to www.pulf.org/colleges-and-universities. Recipients are chosen based on their academic achievements, present and potential leadership in the church, communities and their chosen vocation.
The program is available to incoming freshmen as well as college sophomores, juniors and seniors. Recipients are required to complete a Volunteer Leadership Project and attend a Legacy Scholars Leadership Development Conference for training annually.
The goal of the Phillips University Legacy Foundation is to empower Legacy Scholars to become lifelong leaders by developing the attributes that are represented by the four pillars of a Phillips University education: intellectual, spiritual, physical and social. To experience a glimpse into the Legacy Scholar lifestyle, visit www.pulf.org. It is not a requirement that recipients attend a church that is affiliated with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
For more information on the Phillips University Legacy Foundation’s Undergraduate Scholarship and Leadership Development Program, contact Tamela Harsha, scholarship administrator, at (580) 237-4433 or email scholarships@pulf.org. The application will be available to access online Jan. 1, 2022. The application deadline is March 16, 2022.
Anyone who would like to help support the Phillips University Legacy Scholarship and Leadership Development Program should contact J. Gottman, director of development, at (580) 237-4433 or email giving@pulf.org. You also can give securely online at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/pulf. Phillips University Legacy Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization.
