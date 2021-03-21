Phillips University Legacy Foundation is offering a merit-based seminary scholarship program for full-time, first-year seminarians who are pursuing a Master of Divinity degree and are committed to pastoral ministry.
Applicants also must attend one of the following Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)-affiliated seminaries or foundation homes: Brite Divinity School, Ft. Worth, Texas; Christian Theological Seminary, Indianapolis; Disciples Divinity House at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tenn.; Disciples Divinity House of the University of Chicago; Disciples Seminary Foundation; Claremont School of Theology, Claremont, Calif.; ILIFF School of Theology, Denver; Pacific School of Religion, Berkeley, Calif.; San Francisco Theological Seminary at University of Redlands, San Anselmo, Calif.; Lexington Theological Seminary, Lexington, Ky.; and Phillips Theological Seminary, Tulsa.
The purpose of the program is to perpetuate the mission and the legacy of Phillips University by helping educate people who will be future ministers of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
“For nearly 100 years, Phillips University played an important role in the foundation and education of Christian ministers,” said Kelly Coker, vice president of Phillips University Legacy Foundation. “Because of the Phillips University Legacy Foundation Seminary Scholarship Program, the foundation is able to continue to influence the lives of not only the clergy of tomorrow, but also the lives of the countless people they will touch through their future ministries. We feel blessed to be able to help these remarkable divinity scholars in their theological quests while attending these amazing institutions.”
For more information about the Phillips University Legacy Foundation Seminary Scholarship Program, contact Tamela Harsha, scholarship administrator, at (580) 237-4433 or email sem inaryscholarships@pulf.org. Applications can be accessed online at www.pulf.org/semi nary-application. The application deadline is May 14.
