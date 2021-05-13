Phillips University Legacy Foundation has announced the creation of a new endowed scholarship fund. The Rev. Jimmie L. and Connie K. Gentle Scholarship was created by the Gentles’ three sons and their families to honor their parents.
"The Foundation is grateful to Stephen and Miriam Gentle of Richland, Washington; Donald Gentle and his wife, Amelia Essman, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; and J. David and Misty Gentle of Los Angeles, California, for their generous support of the scholarship and leadership development program," the foundation said in a news release.
Jimmie Gentle (1959) and Connie Roberts (1957) met at Phillips University. After graduation, Jimmie was an ordained minister of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and served congregations in Oklahoma and Arizona. He subsequently spent the majority of his career as the regional minister of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Florida. Connie had a long career as an educator in the Orange County Public School System in Orlando, Fla.
"Phillips University provided an environment for us to develop a cadre of lifelong friends," the couple said. "Phillips challenged us to think critically especially regarding the Bible, and led us into an expanding appreciation of the fine arts.
"Our liberal arts studies helped us mold a global worldview, our lifestyle and our professional career choices. Now in this conflicted era, more so than ever before, there is still a vital role for the liberal arts university. It should be championed and supported."
Donald Gentle said the scholarship is a way of honoring his parents.
"Our parents have always believed in the value of higher education," he said. "Our family feels that this scholarship is a way to honor their lifelong commitment to education, while creating ongoing support for the education of future generations and continuing the mission of Phillips University."
Phillips University was founded in 1907 in Enid and was affiliated with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). For more than 90 years, Phillips University provided a private Christian education to thousands of students from around the world. Phillips closed its doors in 1998 due to financial difficulties.
Two years later, Phillips University Legacy Foundation was created by alumni ￼and friends of Phillips as a way of honoring their school.
￼Phillips University Legacy Foundation awards merit-based scholarships to students who have been accepted to one of the remaining 17 colleges and universities connected with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, is one of the 17 schools affiliated with the foundation. All three of the Gentles’ sons attended TCU. Wesley Gentle, son to Stephen and Miriam, was awarded a Phillips Legacy Scholarship while at TCU. When possible, the Jimmie L. and Connie K. Gentle Scholarship will be awarded to a Phillips University Legacy Scholar attending TCU.
For more information about creating a named endowment or making a planned gift, contact J. Gottman, director of development at (580) 237-4433 or giving@pulf.org.
