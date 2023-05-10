ENID, Okla. — Enid City Commission met again Tuesday evening, May 9, 2023, to discuss and review various funds included in the city’s annual draft budget report for the upcoming fiscal year.
At ECC’s special meeting, Jennifer Smith, Enid accounting manager, presented eight different funds — including those for Enid Police Department and Stride Bank Center — that are in the FY 2023-24 draft budget report.
EPD’s total expenses are projected to be just shy of $13.6 million, with its total revenue expected to be approximately $11.89 million, which includes about $1.25 million from Enid’s public safety tax.
“It’s pretty much the same operation-wise,” Smith said. “There is an increase on the capital outlay side to where (EPD has) a larger deficit, and that is due to them saving public safety money over several years to do their large projects.”
EPD’s total dollar amount under capital outlay is projected to be $1.571 million, with $1 million going toward property improvement, expansion and acquisition — Phase 2 of EPD’s new training facility.
Assistant Police Chief Scott Miller said during Tuesday’s meeting EPD is looking at Phase 2 of its new training facility, which opened in late-May of last year.
Phase 2 will be a defensive tactics center that will be located directly south of the training facility, which is located at 400 W. State.
Miller said whenever there’s any defensive tactics training or similar physical activities during EPD’s police academies, which are hosted twice per year, the department has to find a local gym to use.
The number of people in each of EPD’s police academies has increased to 16 or 18 — more than the space EPD has available for those kinds of training — Miller said.
“That’s the biggest area in our budget that we’re looking forward to having,” he said, adding that EPD is working with an architect to have a water drainage survey completed by mid-June in order to get started on Phase 2 in early July.
Also included under EPD’s capital outlay expenses are $345,000 going toward vehicles, automobiles and pickup trucks; $130,000 going toward computers and software; and $96,000 going toward furniture, fixtures and equipment.
Miller said the flooring in EPD’s building will be replaced in the upcoming fiscal year, and movable storage shelves will replace cardboard boxes used for storage in EPD’s basement.
Stride Bank Center
Following the discussion over EPD’s fund budget, the fund budget for Enid Event Center and Convention Hall was discussed.
The expenditures and revenue totals are projected to be the same, with both set at $4,756,635 for FY 2023-2024, with about $3.1 million in expenditures going toward operations expenses.
The majority of EECCH’s revenue are hotel tax and Stride Bank Center’s operations, which are set at, respectively, $1.1 million and approximately $2.8 million.
Jeff Bemis, general manager at SBC, said highlights at SBC from the current fiscal year include 75th Air Force Ball; Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Inaugural Ball; Martial Combat League; and more, including several concerts “that entertained the folks and sent everybody home happy,” Bemis said.
There are new partnerships in place with Pope Distributing and Casamigos Tequila, Bemis said.
Bemis said personnel were optimistic that SBC was going to get back to post-COVID-19-pandemic numbers but that “it didn’t quite work out that way.”
“We had some struggles,” said Bemis, who started in his position at SBC in July 2022. “We had some underperforming shows, and booking was tough in the first few months when I got here. … But, I’m happy to say that in the second half of FY 2023, we’ve been able to pick up some good shows and make some positive revenue there.”
The total economic impact of 18 events from the current fiscal year on the city of Enid, Bemis said, is $2.4 million, with $68,862.40 collected in local sales tax.
When asked about the factors that go into the economic impact of each event, Rob Houston, executive director of Visit Enid, said several data points that have been gathered over years of collections through Destinations International, which is the umbrella organization for tourism, are used.
Bemis said confirmed events in the upcoming FY include Hell’s Belles on July 22; SBC’s 10th anniversary concert starring country musician Chris Young on July 28; the Oklahoma Taco & Margarita Fest on Aug. 19; and more, some of which will be announced later this year.
Moving forward, Bemis said a variety of events will need to be booked at SBC; that re-marketing SBC will be a focus; that the SBC team will be more involved in the local community; that sustainability, like recycling cans, will be implemented; that a new point-of-sales system will be in place; and that new revenue streams like Kona Ice and Dippin’ Dots will be added.
The proposed subsidy for the upcoming FY is $548,479, Bemis said, adding that “a full calendar” will help with that.
“I’m going to do everything I can, and really, for this year, that’s been the downfall — we haven’t been able to keep our calendar full,” Bemis said. “We’re still coming out of COVID, and a lot of these tours are going to bigger cities — they’re wanting more money. …
“We’re going to try to keep the calendar full. The big thing is, we have to get people to buy tickets, too. We have to have more events in our Convention Hall, our Ballroom and everything like that. So, it all falls on just making sure the calendar is full.”
Enid Mayor David Mason said he doesn’t believe there’s as much disposable income in the market currently.
“I think people are sitting there, looking at their incomes and going, ‘Maybe we don’t go to the concert this time,’” he said. “So, I think it’s a tough time right now to have an event center.”
Mason also added that when he was serving as the Ward 6 commissioner, the subsidy was around $263,000 — the lowest he’d ever seen — and then “it just came to a screeching halt.”
“But, at $263,000 — I think at some point, we have to consider that a net zero,” he said, “because, I don’t know if that thing will ever be a money-maker to us. We have to look at the lifestyle and what that allows us to bring to Enid. …
“We don’t make money on our parks, either, but we want that lifestyle. I know it’s high this year … I hope — and there’s nothing you can do but hope — that our economy will switch over the next couple of years to where people are making more money and feel like they have more disposable income that they can spend. … But for right now, I think we’re going to have to bite the bullet and keep our expenses down.”
Houston said the bottom line is that the budget for the upcoming FY will be about the same.
“We’re only going to have about a $30,000 carryover,” he said. “Our ask is a little bit higher than what we had last year and the year before, but it’s because our carryover is much less than what it was.”
Tuesday’s meeting was live-streamed and can be viewed on “City of Enid Oklahoma Government” on Facebook.
