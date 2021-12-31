With winter weather and cold temperatures expected to grip the Enid area Saturday, people are urged to watch out for their pets and the possibility of frozen pipes.
According to National Weather Service, there is an 90% chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet before 11 a.m., with snow, freezing rain and sleet possible until noon, then a slight chance of snow after.
The high Saturday is expected to reach 30 early, then temperatures will fall throughout the day, hitting 17 by 4 p.m., according to NWS. With a north wind of 18-25 mph, gusting to 38 mph, wind chill values could reach minus 1.
Less than one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is expected, according to NWS.
Saturday night could see more brutal cold, with a 30% chance of snow and a low of 5, according to NWS. A north-northwest wind at 13-21 mph, with gusts to 31 mph, could push wind chill values to minus 11.
American Humane Society recommends people keep their pets indoors during such cold weather. If that is not possible, dogs should have a draft-free shelter large enough for them to stand in and turn around, but small enough to retain body heat.
The entrance should face away from the wind, and straw or other bedding should be used for extra warmth, according to AHS.
Also, make sure to refresh water when it freezes.
To keep from problems with water pipes freezing, American Red Cross recommends removing outdoor hoses; open kitchen and bathroom cabinets to allow warm are to circulate around plumbing; and let water drip from the faucet.
Skies will clear Sunday, with a high near 30, according to NWS, and the high is expected to reach near 54 by Tuesday.
