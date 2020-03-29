1 person possibly injured in downtown rollover crash

One person was injured Saturday afternoon in a three-vehicle collision downtown that caused a van to roll on its side.
The collision occurred at 12:51 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Grand, according to an Enid Police Department traffic collision report.
Dusty L. Brummitt, 61, of Enid, told police he was northbound on Grand and coming to Broadway. He said the light was green and he looked down for a second inside his 2016 Nissan passenger van, according to the report. Brummitt said he was struck by another vehicle, flipping his vehicle on its side.
Angela K. Haines, 48, of Enid, said she was waiting at a red light in her 1998 Ford F-150, facing westbound on Broadway to cross Grand, according to the report. She said the light turned green and she crossed the intersection, striking Brummitt’s vehicle.
Sharon A. Wild, 30, of Enid, said she was also waiting at the light in her 2003 Kia Sorrento when Brummitt’s vehicle crossed Broadway and was struck by Haines’ vehicle. She said Brummitt’s vehicle flipped and slid into her vehicle.
A witness told police he was sitting in his vehicle next to Haines at the red light, according to the report. He said the light turned green and Brummitt ran the light and his vehicle was struck by Haines’ vehicle.
The report lists Haines suffered a possible injury in the collision but was not taken from the scene by EMS.
Brummitt was cited for running a stop light.
