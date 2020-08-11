A virtual walk pep rally has been scheduled for noon and 6:30 p.m. Thursday to organize and motivate teams for Enid Walk to End Alzheimer's, which will be Aug. 29.
The virtual pep rally will be in webinar format, and registration is available at EnidWalk.org.
Teams and fundraising are needed for the Aug. 29 event, which will encourage participants to walk as individuals or small groups in their neighborhoods, on tracks or trails, instead of in a mass gathering.
“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Enid Walk to End Alzheimer’s manager Sarah Bruton in an earlier press release. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
As of Tuesday, the event had raised only $14,000 of its $36,000 goal, with 22 teams and 64 participants registered.
On Walk day, Aug. 29, participants will log into the Mainstage portale at EnidWalk.org at 9 a.m. for the opening and Promise Garden ceremonies, online. At 9:30 a.m. participants will complete begin their walk, in their neighborhood or on a track or course of their choosing.
Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Aug. 29 participants and the public will be able to drive through the Promise Garden, which will be set up near the Garfield County Court House gazebo, to see people's reasons for supporting the Walk to End Alzheimer's.
To register and participate in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit EnidWalk.org.
