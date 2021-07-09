News Editor
A Harper County man was killed just before midnight Wednesday when he was struck by a pickup on a town street.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that 45-year-old Donald Joe Lovell, of Laverne, was struck by a pickup driver by Charles Vernon Thex, 39, of Laverne, on Jane Jayroe Blvd. at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the OHP report, Thex was driving a 2008 GMC pickup westbound on Jayne Jayroe Blvd. when he struck Lovell after Lovell entered the street. The Thex vehicle continued west on the roadway and collided with a 1989 Chevy pickup driven by an unidentified 17-year-old male, also of Laverne.
The OHP report stated that Lovell was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner from head, external trunk and leg injuries.
The report stated the condition of Thex at the time of the incident is still under investigation.
OHP Trooper Trent Cagle of the Traffic Homicide Unit investigated the incident, assisted by OHP Capt. Jansen Idlett, Lt. Chance Husted and trooper James Crowder.
Also at the scene was a representative of the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, Harper County Sheriff’s Office and the Laverne Fire Department.
