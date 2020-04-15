The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a shortage of blood supplies across the nation and in Oklahoma.
To combat this shortage, state Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, partnered with Oklahoma Blood Institute to host five mobile blood drives .
The first drive will be hosted 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Blackwell Fairgrounds and Event Center. The second will be 2-6 p.m. April 28 at Burlington High School.
The other three drives will be hosted in May, with details to be released as they become available.
“The need for blood doesn’t stop, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we can’t forget about the many patients hospitalized that need blood to live,” Pederson said. “Each blood donation can save three lives, and it’s an easy way each of us can help our fellow Oklahomans during this time.”
To follow current Centers for Disease Control guidelines, each blood drive will take place at a mobile unit with scheduled appointments to reduce social contact for donors.
Appointment time slots, sign-ups and donor information can be found at www.obi.org.
