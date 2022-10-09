Path to becoming a U.S. citizen

ENID, Okla. — Ana Martinez woke up Wednesday morning before the sun rose, feeling both nervous and excited.
Martinez got ready and then she and her husband, Jacob Watkins, went down to Oklahoma City for her naturalization ceremony, taking the Oath of Allegiance and officially becoming a citizen of the United StatesOct. 5, 2022.
“It feels good (to be a U.S. citizen),” she said. “I feel proud of myself.”
Martinez, a 36-year-old native of Hidalgo, Mexico, is one of millions of people from across the globe who have become a U.S. citizen during the past decade, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
To be eligible for naturalization, applicants must fulfill certain requirements set forth in the Immigration and Nationality Act, such as being a lawful permanent resident (LPR) for at least five years or being the spouse of a U.S. citizen and an LPR for at least three years.
‘Just waiting’
There are several different nonimmigrant and immigrant visas available. Some of themost commonly requested visas
to enter the U.S. include immigrant visas for permanent residency; visitor visas for tourism or business; fiancé(e) visas to marry a U.S. citizen and live in the U.S.; visas for students; business or professional visas for citizens of Canada and Mexico; and transit visas for traveling through the U.S. to visit another country, according tohttps://USA.gov
.
Muralikumar Katta-Muddanna, a native of Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh, India, and the city of Enid’s director of engineering, came to the U.S. on a student visa (F-1) to obtain his master’s degree in 2002 and moved to Enid in 2005 to work for the city under the optional practical training program for one year.
After that 12-month period, the city processed Katta-Muddanna’s work visa (H-1B). Next in the process was for Katta-Muddanna to become a legal resident, which he said had multiple options and steps involved.
Primarily, he said the process was labor certification, followed by getting his I-140 and then an I-485. Then, Katta-Muddanna applied for his priority date, which determined his position in the green card queue which was in 2012.
He obtained residency back in May of this year.
“It’s almost 17 years that I’ve been in Enid working for the city,” Katta-Muddanna said. “Throughout this long journey, my employer supported me throughout the process.”
Katta-Muddanna said he loves living and raising his three children in Enid. The next step for him is to become a U.S. citizen, which he said he wants to do.
“I’m just waiting now,” he said.
The naturalization process
The steps to naturalization after determining eligibility, according to USCIS, are to prepare a Form N-400; submit the application and pay fees; go to a biometrics appointment, if applicable; complete the interview; receive a decision from USCIS on the form, which will be granted, continued or denied; receive a notice to take the Oath of Allegiance, which is at a naturalization ceremony; and take the Oath of Allegiance.
As a U.S. citizen, people can serve on juries, vote, travel with a U.S. passport, apply for federal jobs, become an elected official, become eligible for federal grants and scholarships, obtain government benefits, bring family members to the U.S., obtain citizenship for children under 18 years old and keep their residency.
Martinez, now that she is officially a U.S. citizen, is looking forward to what’s next in her life.
“I want to find a better job, and I can vote now,” she said. “I can do a lot more things as a U.S. citizen.”
Local resources
Martinez came to Enid around 10 years ago because she has a family member who lives in the area.
The 36-year-old mother of three children — Angel, Eva and Hayden — spent the past several months preparing and studying for her interview and test, which happened on Sept. 21.
Martinez went to the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County nearly every single Wednesday evening between April and September for the free, weekly U.S. citizenship test preparation classes offered there.
These classes, which are at 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday, have been held since 2018, said Margo Holmes, the library’s program and development coordinator who has been teaching the classes herself since 2019.
The library also has a Citizenship Corner set up, which provides materials and informational resources on citizenship, the naturalization process and other immigration-related topics, according to its website.
“Libraries are an information hub, and we’re all about learning,” Holmes said. “It’s just what libraries do — we provide this kind of information.”
Each person who attends the classes gets a free workbook to help people practice reading, writing and speaking English, as well as learning about U.S. civics.
Holmes said since she’s been teaching the classes, about 75 people have attended and knows that about one-third of them, including Martinez, have become U.S. citizens.
Martinez said attending the classes were beneficial, as she studied for the 100-question exam and practiced interviewing.
“The classes helped me a lot,” she said.
Additionally, free English classes are held in Enid at Lincoln Academy and Longfellow Middle School — both through Enid Public Schools — and at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.
Kent Chesser, director of adult education for EPS, said the classes available at Lincoln and Longfellow help teach non-native English speakers how to speak, read and write in English.
Chesser said the reason EPS puts on these classes, which have been held for more than 20 years and are funded through CareerTech, is to meet a need in the community.
The hope, Chesser said, is that the classes will benefit people in several ways, including making them more employable in the community, helping them navigate everyday life such as in grocery stores and banks and becoming more involved, at least education-wise, with their children’s teachers.
“This is something that we can provide ... to help people in the community, where they can function at a higher level, and that’s what we’re all about,” Chesser said.
English classes at Lincoln, 600 W. Elm, are held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday during the EPS school year, and classes at Longfellow, 900 E. Broadway, are held from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Wednesday, all while school is in session.
The classes at St. Matthew’s, 518 W. Randolph, are held at 6 p.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. Thursday.