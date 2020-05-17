A drive-through parade is planned for several area nursing homes at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, and organizers are seeking participants to drive in the parade and bring cheer to residents at the facilities.
The parade will form 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Crosslin Park, and then will drive to Golden Oaks, Brookdale, Garland Road and The Commons.
All are welcome to come in their vehicle and drive in the parade. Organizer Sherry Nichols said many participants plan to decorate their vehicles for the event. For more information, contact Sherry Nichols at (580) 278-4494.
