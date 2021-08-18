West State will be closed from Jefferson to Adams on Friday for a United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma fundraiser.
According to the city of Enid, the closure will be 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The memorial service for Tyler Z. Robinson, 21-year-old Enid resident, is 3:00 P.M. Saturday, August 21, 2021, in the Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home Chapel.
Celebration of Life Service for Willard Franklin Bohn, age 91, of Enid, is Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Enid Chapel. Burial in the Waukomis Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
October 2, 1930 - August 15, 2021 Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Fairview, with interment at Fairview Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.piercefuneralhomes.com.
