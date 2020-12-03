The area of 3613 Rockwood Road will be closed beginning Friday for concrete repairs.
According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to last approximately two weeks.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: December 3, 2020 @ 3:48 pm
ENID - The graveside service for C.A. Heinrich will be 2 p.m. today at the pavilion of Ames Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home. www.enidwecare.com
ENID - Graveside services for Jibas Jibas, 34, will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the kind guidance of Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. Remembrances may be shared online at www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com.
WAUKOMIS - Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, Waukomis Cemetery, Bishop David Bliss officiating. Arrangements are under the kind guidance of the Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. Remembrances may be shared online at www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com.
ENID - Funeral services for Robert William "Bob" Duffy will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Ladusau-Evans Chapel.
