The area of 3000 West Oklahoma was closed Wednesday for concrete repairs.
According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to last about two weeks.
DOVER - A Celebration of Life Service for Mike Stinson, 63, will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 4, 2021, at Dover Christian Church. A private family interment will precede. Arrangements by Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home. Donations: Saving Grace Ministries.
FAIRVIEW - Graveside services will be held Monday, January 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery in Okeene, OK. Wilkinson Mortuary of Okeene is in charge of arrangements.
