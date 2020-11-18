The 900 block of Oak will be closed from Van Buren to Jackson on Thursday.
According to the city, the area will be closed 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to through traffic while workers make asphalt repairs.
ENID - Services for Alvin Wichert, 96, of Enid, will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Bible Baptist Church with Rev. Terry Chick officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences to www.ladusauevans.com.
ENID - Graveside Services will be 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, Memorial Park Cemetery, Pastor Jeff Enabnitt officiating. Arrangements are under the kind guidance of Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. Remembrances may be shared online at www.stittsworthfuneralservcies.com.
Donald, 70, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Visitation 2-5 Sunday, November 22, at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 23, Clearview Baptist Church, in Broken Arrow. Graveside Service, 2:30 p.m., Memorial Park Cemetery, Enid.
FAIRMONT - Services for Milton R. Eggers, age 95, of Fairmont, will be 10 a.m. Monday at Zion Lutheran Church, Fairmont. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.