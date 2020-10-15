Part of Garriott between 8th and 10th will be closed beginning Friday to allow work associated with a new development.
Contractors will construct new approaches and curbs. Work is expected to take two weeks.
Enid News & Eagle
ENID - Visitation for James D. Willard, 91, Enid, is 2 - 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Graveside service is 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Enid Cemetery. Condolences to www.ladusauevans.com.
ENID - Service for John Wayne Clark, 78, Enid, is Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Ladusau-Evans Chapel. Burial at Oakwood Memorial Cemetery, Oakwood, Okla., at 2 p.m. under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
ENID - Graveside memorial service for June Frei, 99, will be Friday, October 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Hardtner Cemetery, Hardtner, Kansas, with Brian Meyer officiating. Cremation arrangements by Anderson-Burris Funeral Home and Crematory.
WAUKOMIS - Services for Shirley Ann Powell, 77, Waukomis, are 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Visitation is 6 to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16 at the funeral home. Condolences to www.ladusauevans.com.
ENID - James D. Willard Jr., age 91, of Enid, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Services are pending with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.