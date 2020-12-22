Broadway between Harrison and Tyler will be closed 12:30-7 p.m. Thursday for a Christmas Eve service.
The service is at Central Christian Church, 1111 W. Broadway.
Windy with sunshine. Morning high of 56F with temps falling sharply to near 35. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 25F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: December 23, 2020 @ 3:15 am
The Mass of Christian Burial honoring Carol Donahue, will be held 2 p.m. Dec. 23, 2020, in the Brown-Cummings Funeral Home Chapel under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences can be shared online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
HENNESSEY - Marjorie Louise (Smith) Bryan was born Nov. 15, 1930, and she passed away at her home on Dec. 19, 2020. Memorial service will be held later in the spring.
ENID [mdash] Graveside service for Bobby Wegmiller, 85 of Enid, will be 2:00pm Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home. Mr. Wegmiller died December 21, 2020. www.enidwecare.com
