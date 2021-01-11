North 2nd will be closed from Princeton to Cornell beginning Tuesday for asphalt repairs.
According to the city of Enid, the work will take place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The closure is expected to last four days.
ENID - Memorial Service for Daniel D. Plank, 74, Enid, is Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church of Enid under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.ladusauevans.com.
WAUKOMIS - Robert Lee Reeves, 59 was born June 30, 1961, and passed away Dec. 30, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the kind guidance of the Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service.
ENID - A Celebration of Life Service for Ted "Gramps" Eckstein, age 82, of Enid, will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Emmanuel Enid under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
ENID - A memorial service for Rodney (Fishing Rod) Morris, 62, for friends and family will be held at a later date in Galesburg, Ill. Under the guidance of Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service.
ENID - The services for Sharon Dillon, 79-year-old Enid resident, are currently pending under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home.
