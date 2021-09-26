OKLAHOMA CITY — State park officials are adjusting their expectations after their new state parking pass program generated nearly 78% less than expected in the first year.

The parking pass program generated nearly $2.2 million, considerably less than the $10 million projected when park officials first unveiled the program, according to records obtained by CNHI Oklahoma through an open records request. Three parks — Beavers Bend, Lake Thunderbird and Lake Murray — generated more than half of that revenue.

State records also show that park employees dramatically ramped up enforcement efforts targeting non-payers starting in March, issuing 12,646 of the 14,257 parking citations in just five months. The majority of violators were visiting Beavers Bend, Lake Murray and Lake Thunderbird.

State officials implemented the parking fees last year in lieu of gate admission at 24 state parks across Oklahoma in a bid to help the state’s crumbling park facilities and infrastructure that have been plagued by decades of legislative funding neglect.

NW Oklahoma parks rank low in money generated by parking fee In the first 14 months of a state parking pass program, the two Northwest Oklahoma parks required to charge the fee for visitors rank near the…

Oklahoma’s state parks drew an estimated 11.5 million visitors last budget year. Only two states that border Oklahoma don’t charge admission fees, park officials have said. Those states — Arkansas and Missouri — pay for their park systems through a tax on sporting goods and associated things like boat sales.

Currently, residents have the option to pay $60 per year per vehicle for unlimited access to Oklahoma’s state parks or $8 per day for a one-day pass. Out-of-state visitors pay $75 per year for an annual pass or $10 for a daily one.

State Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, said state park officials promised park fees would generate nearly $8 million more a year in new revenue. Yet after a year that saw increased visitation because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fees only generated about $2 million.

“Maybe it was oversold to us,” Grego said.

Grego, who has been focused on ensuring state parks remain accessible to the public, said he’s not necessarily opposed to the parking program as long as locals get a break.

He said, though, he’s concerned his local park — Robbers Cave — generated $92,740, but park officials have spent none of it.

“If they were just so strapped for cash that we have to start charging the people to use something that we’ve already paid for, you’d think just as soon as I get $1 they’d have a need for it,” Grego said.

David White, a spokesman for Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, said state law requires that any parking fees collected in a park be put back into that park to maintain or add new infrastructure. There may be a lag between the generation of revenue and seeing the project come to fruition because each park must wait until they have generated enough funding to complete a project debt free.

Parking revenue, for instance, will be used to install a new playground at Lake Eufaula State Park. It’ll pay for an entrance for people with disabilities, some bike racks and a parking area for the boat house at Robbers Cave State Park. And, the fees will be used to improve the scuba diving area and to install a new rinse station and lakeside benches at Tenkiller State Park, White said.

“We’re hoping that park revenue will go up so that we’re able to maintain some of these new assets that we’re putting in, either with parking pass money or bond money, so that we don’t end up spending and investing a lot of taxpayer dollars now, and then in five to 10 years, have them start deteriorating severely because we don’t have the capital funding to keep them up,” White said.

White said the $10 million figure was an ideal number, but they’re reevaluating after the first year what is realistic as far as workforce and sheer ability to generate.

Park employees — not rangers — have been tasked with using a cellphone application to scan license plates to locate those who refuse to pay. Sometimes they leave “reminders” before issuing citations, White said. Some of the larger parks have hired an employee tasked with parking enforcement. Others rely on office or maintenance staff, depending on location and staffing. How many license plates are scanned often depends on staffing.

“I think we want our folks to work focused on the park and parking pass, but we’re not going to take people away from park duties and have them scanning license plates,” White said.

Still, White said 14,000 violations isn’t particularly high when compared to the $2 million already collected.

Parking citations cost visitors $20 and the fines are collected by the state’s vendor as a civil matter, he said.

“I think for the most part, folks are wanting to do what’s right, especially when they know that that money goes back into the park that they’re visiting,” he said. “And at this point, I don’t know of anyone that we’ve necessarily pursued to get the citation paid. At this point, we’re not trying to go after folks, we just want them to have an education about it and then to pay for their visit.”

However, “repeat and habitual abusers” may be subject to further action.

State Sen. James Leewright, R-Bristow, said he’s continuing to work on Senate Bill 804, which stalled earlier this year. It would give state park officials the authority to enforce any citations they issue by making it a misdemeanor to not pay. It would also make it a misdemeanor offense to physically occupy a campsite already reserved by someone else and to refuse to leave when asked.

Violators would be subject to a fine of not less than $50 but not more than $500.

Leewright said people have been coming into parks days in advance, parking for free at a campsite they didn’t reserve, and have been refusing to vacate it even after being told it’s been rented by someone else.

Leewright said his constituents understand the need for the fees, especially now that they’re seeing new upgrades and changes. He said he supports user fees for state parks because those who use them should be responsible for helping maintain the infrastructure.

Keystone State Park, which issued 73 citations and collected $43,316 in revenue, is located in Leewright’s state Senate district.

“We needed a funding mechanism to be able to not just do deferred maintenance, but actually do some upgrades, and as you look around the state, you can see the fruits that have come from that,” Leewright said.