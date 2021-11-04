Park Avenue Thrift will host a Thanksgiving food drive benefiting Loaves & Fishes on Monday, Nov. 8, through Saturday, Nov. 13.
Requested items for this food drive include canned green beans, canned peas, canned peaches, canned pears, canned cranberry sauce, instant mashed potatoes, stuffing, rice, toilet paper and other non-perishable food items. Homemade foods or foods that are opened cannot be accepted.
“We want to help our community any way we can, especially during the holiday season. Loaves & Fishes does such a magnificent job in helping feed the community and we are excited to help them with their mission,” said Stela Jantzen, Park Avenue Thrift executive director.
The community can drop off food donations at Park Avenue Thrift in two ways. They can drop off inside the store or they can drive through Donation Alley with their food donations.
For more information about the food drive, contact Jantzen at (580) 233-7275.
For more information on Loaves & Fishes, visit www.loavesandfishesnwok.org or contact Lydia Kelley, Loaves & Fishes executive director, at (580) 540-9830.
