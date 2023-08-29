KINGFISHER, Okla. — The parents of a former Kingfisher High School football player suing over allegations of abuse and hazing have petitioned the Oklahoma Supreme Court to intervene and fire coach Jeff Myers.
The petition was filed Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, by Justin and Lyndy Mecklenburg. They are the parents of Mason Mecklenburg, who filed a civil lawsuit against Kingfisher Public Schools, Myers and other coaches in 2021. A trial is scheduled for Dec. 5, 2023, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.
“That case does not resolve the threat posed to our youngest child and all the other children enrolled with him at KPS,” the Mecklenburgs said in their application. “Those students face an imminent, ongoing threat of harm and abuse each and every day that KPS and state administrations fail to act.”
They allege that “for the better part of the past two decades, KPS has maintained an athletic program that condones and encourages bullying, hazing, violence, and child abuse.”
“Minor children are alleged to have been sodomized, urinated on, tazed, whipped, beaten, humiliated, and verbally and mentally abused,” their application reads. All of the abuse took place on school property, under the supervision of KPS coaches during Myers’ time as head coach.
Since the lawsuit was filed, two more incidents of abuse have been reported in depositions.
According to the Mecklenburgs’ Supreme Court filing, current KPS Superintendent David Glover acknowledged under oath during a deposition that the school district was aware “of nearly 20 confirmed incidents of verbal, mental, physical, and sexual abuse of KPS students perpetrated by both students and coaches during Myers’s tenure ...” but “never reported these incidences to law enforcement.”
The petitioners allege no one at KPS or in or state leadership positions is doing anything to stop what is happening.
The Mecklenburgs’ attorney, Cameron Spradling, said Oklahoma law provides another layer of protection for children — Oklahoma State Supreme Court, which is why they filed the petition. They are asking Oklahoma Supreme Court to assume jurisdiction and grant a writ of mandamus, which is an order from a court to an inferior government official ordering the government official to properly fulfill their official duties or correct an abuse of discretion.
The court is asked to compel the KPS school board to fire Myers or to order the Oklahoma State Board of Education to fire Myers.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Mason Mecklenburg on July 29, 2021, in Kingfisher County District Court against the Northwest Oklahoma school district, Myers and current and former assistant coaches Micah Nall, Derek Patterson and Blake Eaton.
It later was moved to federal jurisdiction in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.
Mecklenburg alleges in his suit that he repeatedly was subjected to mental, physical and sexual abuse, including daily towel floggings, tasering, death threats and dangerous practice drills, from teammates and coaching staff during his four years on the KHS football team. He attended Kingfisher High School from 2017-21.
Documents filed in the case allege he was not the only member of the team who suffered such abuse. The first known complaint filed against Myers was as early as 2005, according to the documents.
One of the stipulations of the Mecklenburg lawsuit is that Myers be fired. Other stipulations in the lawsuit involve implementation of a strict anti-bullying policy to be approved by the Kingfisher school board.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation started an investigation Feb. 8, 2022, and District Attorney Mike Fields received a report on Nov. 29, 2022.
The federal civil trial has been rescheduled four times. The initial settlement of $1.5 million was rejected by the KPS school board, along with requirement to fire Myers and establish anti-bullying policies and training.
The latest settlement offer by the plaintiff was for $10 million, and two recent attempts to settle the case have failed. KPS has paid attorney fees for the district and coaches Myers and Nall for more than two years.
