The parade Saturday honoring the Enid Outlaws national championship will force the city to close some streets downtown from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
According to the city of Enid, streets to be closed are: Independence from Randolph to Park; Grand from Randolph to Park; and Randolph from Independence to Grand.
The parade will start on Grand east of Stride Bank Center at 11 a.m. and proceed up Grant to Randolph, then west on Randolph to Independence and south on Independence, stopping in front of Enid Brewing Company at the corner of Independence and Maine.
A stage will be set up for the team.
The Outlaws defeated the Syracuse Stallions at Stride Bank Center last weekend to win The Basketball League (TBL) championship.
