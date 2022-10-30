Parade Magazine’s publisher will cease the print version of the weekly magazine after Nov. 13, but will continue to offer E-newspaper issues to print partners, which includes the Enid News & Eagle.
The Arena Group announced in September that it would transition Parade to a digital-only product and end publication entirely for Relish and Spry Living after their October issues.
The News & Eagle has inserted both Parade and Spry Living weekly for many years. The newspaper will continue to offer Parade in its digital editions on Sundays, said News & Eagle Publisher Cindy Allen.
“Although we won’t have Parade in our print-only editions after Nov. 13, our readers can still access the magazine in our E-editions,” Allen said. “The News & Eagle will offer Parade in our digital E-edition on Sundays. Total access and digital-only subscribers will still be able to read Parade that way.”
Any print subscriber who has not initiated their digital access may call the News & Eagle customer service desk at (580) 548-8115 during regular business hours Monday-Friday.
“The great thing about being a Total Access subscriber is that readers have access to News & Eagle stories, advertisements and features 24/7,” Allen said. “The digital edition of the News & Eagle is available every morning by 5 a.m. and can be delivered directly to our subscribers’ email accounts.”
The E-Edition is a digital replica of the News & Eagle print publication.
