ENID, Okla. — The Paint Enid Pink 5K run will be held Saturday, Oct. 1. The race will start at 8:30 a.m. at Crosslin Park.
Registration is $35 per runner and continues through Sept. 30. Register online at paintenidpink.com.
The event is a color fun run to raise awareness and money for Project 31, an Oklahoma-based agency founded by two-tie breast cancer survivor Sarah McLean.
Throughout treatment and recovery, McLean realized that even when the physical damage was healed and doctors said she was “in remission”, there were a lot of emotional and spiritual issues that were affecting her relationships, her marriage, and her ability to simply get back to life. Project 31 was created to help women who find themselves struggling in the same way.
Through peer-to-peer relationships, mentoring, support groups, activities, events, counseling scholarships and more, we are here to provide the resources women and their families need to heal from the scars that breast cancer leaves on your heart.
Paint Enid Pink is presented by Integris Health Imaging and My Country 103.1 KOFM.
