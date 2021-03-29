Christian musicians Zach Williams, Mac Powell and CAIN will perform May 26 outdoors at Chisholm Trail Expo Center.
Tickets will be sold on a per-car basis, with a limit of six people per car. Vehicles will be parked in order of arrival in the tier purchased. Tickets range from $88 to $250 per car. Oversized vehicles such as large vans, buses and motorhomes are not permitted. Tickets may be purchased online at stridebankcenter.com.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the music will start at dusk. Lawn chairs and blankets are allowed, but people must remain in their parking space to maintain social distancing. No outside concessions or coolers are allowed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.