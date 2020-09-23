STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University and Tinker Air Force Base are scheduled to sign a collaborative agreement Thursday, allowing OSU students to study and work alongside the Air Force at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex.
Lt. Gen. Donald “Gene” Kirkland, commander, Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base; Brig. Gen. Jeffrey King, commander, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex; and OSU President Burns Hargis will sign the educational partnership agreement.
The signing ceremony is set for 2:45-3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Endeavor Building, Room 105, 215 N. Hester, on the OSU Stillwater campus.
According to a press release, the agreement will enable selected students and faculty in the OSU College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology to "undertake projects related to radar and sensing and communications systems, materials, structures, computer engineering, flight dynamics, aero propulsion and power, electronics, avionics, aircraft sustainment, cybersecurity, electronic combat, manufacturing and environmental issues with the Air Logistics Complex."
"This partnership will guide the direction of engineering curriculum and enhance OSU’s engineering education to better suit the scientific and engineering needs at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex and within Oklahoma," according to the press release.
Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, Tinker Air Force Base, is "one of the largest units in the Air Force Materiel Command," according to the Air Force, with a team of more than 10,300 military and civilian personnel. The complex performs programmed depot maintenance and modifications on KC-46, KC-135, B-1B, B-52, E-3 and Navy E-6 aircraft, and repair and overhaul for a variety of military aircraft engines.
In 2019, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex was designated a national lab, which gave the complex the opportunity to enter into educational partnerships through its Office of Research, according to the Air Force.
The OSU partnership comes on the heels of a July agreement signed between the complex's 76th Software Engineering Group and the University of Oklahoma, with the Air Force setting up a satellite office on the Norman campus.
