Oklahoma School of Science and Math at Autry Technology Center has extended the application deadline for the 2020-21 school year to April 17.
All students selected to attend OSSM at Autry will participate in a one-year scholastic program of excellence with students who share similar interests.
Students are required to take the assigned calculus and the assigned physics course each semester. Second-year students can also take statistics. All courses are on a semester basis at the collegiate level requiring rigorous academics and a minimum of one-hour homework per evening.
Since 2000, Autry’s OSSM program has had more than 285 students, who have received $9.2 million in scholarships. All Autry OSSM graduates have gone on to attend college, with 86% of them receiving college credit for calculus one and two.
These former students have 71 college majors at 62 universities, according to a press release. Of these individuals, 22 are National Merit finalists and 19 are academic all-staters.
Applications are available online at autrytech.edu. For more information, contact Janet Strate at janetstrate@autrytech.edu or Bailey Brown, OSSM instructor, at bbrown@autrytech.ed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.