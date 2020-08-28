OSDH reports 710 new cases, 8 additional deaths

The number of active COVD-19 cases increased by 710 Friday to a total of 56,260 and an additional eight death attributed to the virus, according to figures release by Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Friday also marked the updated weekly release of OSDH's COVID-19 Alert Map, which saw the addition of eight counties into the orange risk zone.
Garfield, Alfalfa, Kingfisher and Blaine counties in Northwest Oklahoma are in orange risk, the second highest level. Grant, Woods, Woodward and Major counties are in yellow.
One of the eight additional deaths was reported in Blaine County, a man in the 65 or older age group. Others deaths were reported in Johnston County, a man in the 65 or older age group; Pontotoc County, a woman in the 36 to 49 age group; Sequoyah and Tulsa counties, both women in the 65 and older age group; and three deaths in Oklahoma County, a woman in the 50 to 64 age group, and woman and man in the 65 or older age group.
There have been 799,520 total cumulative negative specimens to date in the state of a 866,185 total specimens collected. There are 559 currently hospitalized and a total of 4,719 hospitalized since tracking began. There have been 786 cumulative deaths.
Garfield County has recorded a total of 895 COVID-19 cases, with 606 of those recovered and 11 deaths from the disease, according to OSDH figures. Enid has recorded a total of 842 COVID-19 cases, with 563 of those recovered and each of the counties 11 reported deaths.
On Aug. 13, OSDH Commissioner Col. Lance Frye issued a public health advisory with the support of Gov. Kevin Stitt asking Oklahomans to participate in the following recommendations for the next four weeks to continue to drive down positive cases and help schools open safely:
• Orange and red counties: People age 11 and older wear face coverings in public settings, with exemptions including while eating at a restaurant, in a private office space or at a religious ceremony where physical distancing can be achieved.
• Orange and red counties: Restaurant staff wear face coverings and tables set apart 6 feet of distance or more.
• Statewide: People age 11 and older wear face coverings when visiting nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, medical facilities, prisons or other communal living facilities.
• Statewide: With the Safer in Oklahoma policy, people entering the state from an area with substantial community spread will wear a face covering in all public spaces and limit participating in indoor gatherings for 10-14 days in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.