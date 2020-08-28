OSDH reports 710 new cases, 8 additional deaths

Colors indicate Risk Levels. Details and labels are shown for County.*If a County resides in a Region that has met one or more of the thresholds listed below that County will be elevated one RiskLevel.1. Region has reached maximum hospital capacity (defined as activation of contracted beds pursuant to state hospital surge plan or 100% of the average of licensed and staffed beds) AND at least 50% of contracted hospital beds under surge plan are filled.OR2. Average days of statewide PPE on hand and available is < 5days.OR3.Percent of ventilators available is <5% statewide.