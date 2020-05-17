OSDH reports 151 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths Saturday in Oklahoma

There were 151 new cases of COVID-19, including one in Blaine County, and three new deaths reported Saturday by Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Statewide, the number of new cases topped out at 5,237, representing a 3% increase compared to 5,086 total cases reported Friday, the highest rate in more than a week. Of that total, 1,004 cases are active, according to OSDH.
Three men — two 65 and older and one in the 50-64 age group — died in Caddo, Cleveland and Oklahoma counties between April 30 and May 13, OSDH reported Saturday.
Overall for the week, the number of deaths was down 36.8% and confirmed cases by 11.2% from the week before, according to OSDH’s May 8-14 epidemiology and surveillance report. The number of recovered cases for the week was up 15.6%.
There have been 13,642 Oklahomans tested for COVID-19 antibodies, according to OSDH, which began releasing that data this week, and 459, or 3.3%, were positive. This testing assists health care officials in determining if a person has been exposed to the virus in the past. A positive antibody result does not mean an individual is immune or are not infectious to others, according to OSDH.
Garfield County Health Department still is waiting on more than 450 test results from the previous week, when all nursing home staff and residents were tested. The department also resumed testing this week after a short pause to allow processing labs time to catch up to a higher number of incoming COVID-19 specimens.
Testing resumed Thursday, said Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2.
State numbers
There have been 3,945 Oklahomans, 75.33%, who have recovered from the virus, with 144 of those reported on Saturday. There have been nearly 124,000 specimens collected for COVID-19 testing, with 117,807 of those negative, according to OSDH.
Overall, 878 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 have been in health care facilities, with 180 who have or are suspected of having the virus currently in hospitals, 73 of those in intensive care.
Those testing positive include 60 in the 0-4 age range, 178 in the 5-17 age range, 1,258 in the 18-35 age range, 1,153 in the 36-49 age range, 1,207 in the 50-64 age range and 1,377 in the 65 and older age range, according to OSDH on Saturday. Four ages were listed as “unknown.” Of those testing positive, 2,829, or 54.02%, have been female, and 2,383, or 45.50%, have been male. Twenty-five are listed as “unknown” gender, according to OSDH data.
Oklahomans in 72 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties have reported cases of COVID-19. Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 1,070 in Oklahoma County; 776 in Tulsa County; 658 in Texas County; 466 in Cleveland County; 302 in Washington County; 215 in Comanche County; 136 in Wagoner County; 116 in Canadian County; 112 in Caddo County; 95 in Delaware County; 91 in Osage County; 86 in McClain County; 83 in Creek County; 74 in Adair County; 72 in Rogers County; 66 in Greer County; 64 in Grady County; 56 in Pottawatomie County; 49 in Kay County; 45 in Payne County; 38 in Pittsburg County; 34 in Ottawa County; 29 each in Cherokee, Muskogee and Pawnee counties; 28 in Mayes County; 24 in Stephens County; 23 each in Beaver, Garfield and Nowata counties; 22 in Tillman County; 21 each in Jackson and Seminole counties; 18 each in Lincoln, Logan and Okmulgee counties; 15 in Garvin County; 14 in Sequoyah County; 13 each in Bryan, Craig and LeFlore counties; 12 in Custer County; 11 each in McCurtain and Pontotoc counties; 10 each in Kingfisher and McIntosh counties; eight in Carter County; seven in Noble County; six each in Beckham, Kiowa and Major counties; five each in Cotton, Haskell and Latimer counties; four in Marshall County; three each in Blaine, Choctaw, Jefferson, Johnston, Love and Woods counties; two each in Dewey, Grant, Murray and Okfuskee counties; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Cimarron, Harper, Pushmataha, Washita and Woodward counties, according to OSDH data released Saturday.
The virus has impacted Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard, with 837, or 16.5%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving a resident or staff member, according to the OSDH executive report Friday evening, which also states there have been 137 deaths at long-term care centers and nursing homes.
Of the 288 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 who have died, 228, or 79.17%, have been 65 and older; 50, or 17.36%, have been in the 50-64 age group; six, or 2.08%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and four, or 1.39%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 151 or 52.43%, than women, 137 or 47.57%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH. Seventy-three percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 who have died had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure, according to the OSDH.
Data shows deaths per county are 46 in Oklahoma County; 37 in Tulsa County; 36 in Cleveland County; 30 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; eight in Osage County; seven each in Creek, Greer and Kay counties; six in Muskogee County; five in Rogers County; four each in Mayes, Pottawatomie and Texas counties; three each in Adair, Canadian, Comanche, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; two each in Cotton, Grady, Lincoln, McClain, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties; and one each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Garfield, Garvin, Jackson, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
In Northwest Oklahoma, Garfield County has 23 cases, with 14 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has 10 cases, with all recovered; Major County has six cases, with three recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods County has three cases, with all recovered; Blaine County has three cases; Grant County has two cases, with both recovered; and Alfalfa and Woodward counties have one case each, with each recovered.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Oklahoma include 21 in Enid, 4 in Kingfisher; 3 each in Alva, Fairview, Hennessey and Okarche; two each in Lahoma and Seiling; and one each in Dover, Garber, Geary, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Okeene, Ringwood, Watonga and Woodward. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as “other,” according to OSDH on Saturday.
Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-test ing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
